Previous
Next
Socks in the Laundry Basket by olivetreeann
Photo 5379

Socks in the Laundry Basket

It's laundry day.


I am playing the catch-up game again after visiting Joan for a few days so you know the drill- you don't need to comment on all of them- just a few. Thanks for your patience with me!
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1474% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
A good storytelling image
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact