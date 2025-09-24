Previous
Sweet Memories by olivetreeann
Photo 5380

Sweet Memories

A gift from my mother many years ago. She sits on my night stand.


I am playing the catch-up game again after visiting Joan for a few days so you know the drill- you don't need to comment on all of them- just a few. Thanks for your patience with me!
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
So cute! I bet this little figurine reminded your mother of you
September 26th, 2025  
Shirley ace
So cute
September 26th, 2025  
