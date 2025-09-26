Previous
From Sea to Shining Sea by olivetreeann
From Sea to Shining Sea

Taken from the beginning of the Rockland Breakwater in Rockland Harbor. I normally do not line things up dead-center. But the sunlight on the water and the clouds in the sky were so perfectly lined up the image had to be taken that way!
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful!
September 28th, 2025  
katy ace
I especially like the reflected light in this one Ann
September 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful pov, sense of depth, space, expanse
September 28th, 2025  
