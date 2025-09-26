Sign up
Photo 5382
From Sea to Shining Sea
Taken from the beginning of the Rockland Breakwater in Rockland Harbor. I normally do not line things up dead-center. But the sunlight on the water and the clouds in the sky were so perfectly lined up the image had to be taken that way!
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
22nd September 2025 2:45pm
Tags
sun
clouds
shinning
harbor
sept25words
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful!
September 28th, 2025
katy
ace
I especially like the reflected light in this one Ann
September 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful pov, sense of depth, space, expanse
September 28th, 2025
