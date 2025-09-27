Previous
Smooth Sailing by olivetreeann
Photo 5383

Smooth Sailing

Taken from the overlook at The Owl's Head Lighthouse- what a beautiful view!
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
1474% complete

Judith Johnson ace
Such a rich deep blue
September 28th, 2025  
katy ace
Beautifully simple subject Especially with the seagulls included
September 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely sure would be smooth sailing
September 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
