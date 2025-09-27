Sign up
Previous
Photo 5383
Smooth Sailing
Taken from the overlook at The Owl's Head Lighthouse- what a beautiful view!
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10941
photos
198
followers
206
following
1474% complete
5376
5377
5378
5379
5380
5381
5382
5383
5287
5379
5288
5380
5289
5381
5382
5383
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
22nd September 2025 2:35pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sailboat
,
sailing
,
smooth
,
maine
,
sept25words
Judith Johnson
ace
Such a rich deep blue
September 28th, 2025
katy
ace
Beautifully simple subject Especially with the seagulls included
September 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely sure would be smooth sailing
September 28th, 2025
