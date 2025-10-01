Previous
A Gift from the Sea by olivetreeann
Photo 5387

A Gift from the Sea

Shell/pebble collector by the Portland Breakwater Lighthouse. She was so serious and examined every stone before keeping or tossing it.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

