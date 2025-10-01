Sign up
Photo 5387
A Gift from the Sea
Shell/pebble collector by the Portland Breakwater Lighthouse. She was so serious and examined every stone before keeping or tossing it.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
22nd September 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
shell collecting
