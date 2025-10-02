Previous
A Fence in the Field by olivetreeann
Photo 5388

A Fence in the Field

Looking out over the fields at Ridge Farm. The building you see in the distance was once a saw mill.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1476% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Very nice rural capture
October 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact