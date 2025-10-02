Sign up
Photo 5388
A Fence in the Field
Looking out over the fields at Ridge Farm. The building you see in the distance was once a saw mill.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
saw mill
gloria jones
ace
Very nice rural capture
October 3rd, 2025
