Apple Picking Roanoke Farm by olivetreeann
Photo 5389

Apple Picking Roanoke Farm

We are in western New York state visiting my older son and his family- good times! We went apple picking today and after 2 bushels we had apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies- oooooooooo- yum!
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Zilli~
Lovely collage of this wonderful day!
October 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful collage
October 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Lovely collage.
October 4th, 2025  
Islandgirl
Sounds like a great time!
October 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
A great collage !
October 4th, 2025  
Annie D
Sounds like great fun...lovely collage.
October 5th, 2025  
Babs
Sounds like a fun time
October 5th, 2025  
