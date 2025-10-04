Sign up
Previous
Photo 5389
Apple Picking Roanoke Farm
We are in western New York state visiting my older son and his family- good times! We went apple picking today and after 2 bushels we had apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies- oooooooooo- yum!
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
7
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
apples
,
apple cider
Zilli~
ace
Lovely collage of this wonderful day!
October 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful collage
October 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely collage.
October 4th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Sounds like a great time!
October 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great collage !
October 4th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Sounds like great fun...lovely collage.
October 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
Sounds like a fun time
October 5th, 2025
