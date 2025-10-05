Sign up
Photo 5390
Jigsaw Puzzle
Charlie loves puzzles- especially jigsaw puzzles. He was fascinated with the electronic version of one on my tablet.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
5
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10958
photos
198
followers
207
following
1476% complete
5384
5385
5386
5387
5388
5389
5390
5391
5296
5387
5297
5388
5298
5389
5390
5391
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
4th October 2025 10:52am
Tags
black and white
,
boy
,
puzzle
Annie D
ace
love this one :)
October 8th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely photo
October 8th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nicely captured
October 8th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely soft tones
October 8th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I like puzzles on my ipad also. Nice to see him so absorbed in what he is doing.
October 8th, 2025
