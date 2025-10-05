Previous
Next
Jigsaw Puzzle by olivetreeann
Photo 5390

Jigsaw Puzzle

Charlie loves puzzles- especially jigsaw puzzles. He was fascinated with the electronic version of one on my tablet.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1476% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
love this one :)
October 8th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely photo
October 8th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nicely captured
October 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely soft tones
October 8th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I like puzzles on my ipad also. Nice to see him so absorbed in what he is doing.
October 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact