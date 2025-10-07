Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5393
A Gull's Eye View
Clicked it just in the knick of time. I just like the randomness of the image but it's really not much of a shot!
Filling in the spots I've missed last week- no need to comment on all.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10968
photos
197
followers
206
following
1478% complete
View this month »
5388
5389
5390
5391
5392
5393
5394
5395
Latest from all albums
5301
5392
5302
5393
5303
5394
5304
5395
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
22nd September 2025 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
seagull
Chrissie
ace
Love this!
October 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So cool.
October 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close