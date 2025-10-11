Previous
Snail mail vs. Email... by olivetreeann
Snail mail vs. Email...

...in the boating world. Or "Sail Mail" vs. "Cruise" mail. This is a clearer image of the cruise ship posted on October 9th. I liked the timing of capturing the sail boat

Catching up with posting and filling in spots- no need to comment on any or all of these images.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
Shirley ace
Love it
October 13th, 2025  
katy ace
Nice timing to get the two entirely different types of vessels
October 13th, 2025  
