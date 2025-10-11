Sign up
Photo 5397
Snail mail vs. Email...
...in the boating world. Or "Sail Mail" vs. "Cruise" mail. This is a clearer image of the cruise ship posted on October 9th. I liked the timing of capturing the sail boat
Catching up with posting and filling in spots- no need to comment on any or all of these images.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
boats
,
sailboat
,
cruiseline
Shirley
ace
Love it
October 13th, 2025
katy
ace
Nice timing to get the two entirely different types of vessels
October 13th, 2025
