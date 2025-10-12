Previous
Row, Row, Row Your Boat by olivetreeann
Row, Row, Row Your Boat

Taken at the marina in Camden Maine. I liked the zig-zag pattern created by all the row boats moored at the docks.


12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Shirley ace
A nice image
October 13th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely edit!
October 13th, 2025  
katy ace
That’s a lot of boats
October 13th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very good edit!
October 13th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
The various colors work well together.
October 13th, 2025  
