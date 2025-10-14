Previous
Dahlia Delight by olivetreeann
Photo 5400

Dahlia Delight

Our photo club went to a Dahlia Garden on October 11th- this week you'll be seeing a lot of images I took there. Honestly, there was a photo at every turn!
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1479% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful
October 15th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful colours
October 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and processing.
October 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact