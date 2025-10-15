Previous
b2b-3 by olivetreeann
Photo 5401

b2b-3

Jenn put out a call for images-

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51378/b2b-3-back-to-basics-needs-more-photos

So, I pulled this one out from my photo club's trip to a Dahlia garden.
15th October 2025

Ann H. LeFevre

Photo Details

