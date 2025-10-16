Sign up
Previous
Photo 5402
Dahlias in the Garden
A view of one of the barns as seen from Dahlia garden #1 (there were actually 4 altogether!).
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
3
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10982
photos
197
followers
206
following
Tags
barn
,
garden
,
dahlias
katy
ace
FAV that barn makes a beautiful backdrop for the flowers
October 17th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty!!
October 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice editing
October 17th, 2025
