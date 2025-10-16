Previous
Dahlias in the Garden by olivetreeann
Dahlias in the Garden

A view of one of the barns as seen from Dahlia garden #1 (there were actually 4 altogether!).
Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
FAV that barn makes a beautiful backdrop for the flowers
October 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty!!
October 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice editing
October 17th, 2025  
