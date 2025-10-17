Previous
Deep Purple Dahlia by olivetreeann
Deep Purple Dahlia

I am typically not a "purple person" but I thought the color on these Dahlias was stunning!
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@carole_sanford I thought you would like this shot after seeing your lovely purple Dahlia today.
October 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Stunning
October 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous !
October 17th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice!
October 17th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Very striking in both colour and composition.
October 17th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Fabulous colour and wonderful focus and detail.
October 18th, 2025  
