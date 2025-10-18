Previous
Launching Pad by olivetreeann
Launching Pad

A Hover Fly enjoying a stopover on one of the Dahlias. The bees were so easy to photograph due to the coolness of the morning. They were quite groggy and stayed in one place much longer than they usually do!
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome close-up
October 19th, 2025  
katy ace
Amazing detail and clarity in this one Ann.
October 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
Fabulous detail. fav.
October 19th, 2025  
