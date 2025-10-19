Previous
Dahlia Flames by olivetreeann
Photo 5405

Dahlia Flames

Dahlias come in all shapes and colors with several different types of petals. This one really caught my eye.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Gorgeous
October 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic!
October 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Glorious (and great edit?) :-)
October 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Stellar!
October 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautifully done…
October 21st, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Gorgeous!!!!!
October 21st, 2025  
