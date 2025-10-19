Sign up
Photo 5405
Dahlia Flames
Dahlias come in all shapes and colors with several different types of petals. This one really caught my eye.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th October 2025 9:30am
Privacy
Tags
macro
blossom
dahlia
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Gorgeous
October 21st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fantastic!
October 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
Glorious (and great edit?) :-)
October 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Stellar!
October 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautifully done…
October 21st, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Gorgeous!!!!!
October 21st, 2025
