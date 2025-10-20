Previous
On the Dahlia Garden Path by olivetreeann
Photo 5406

On the Dahlia Garden Path

This gives you an idea of the layout of each garden. This is one row of 10 in one garden of 5! And it's the end of the growing season too but the blossoms were still quite abundant. They wil stop blooming after the first frost.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1481% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very pretty
October 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so sweet
October 21st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. The dahlias in our yard are still blooming. I love how they have little paths so you can walk among them.
October 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Wow! Such a lovely variety!
October 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So delightful and colorful.
October 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
A beautiful place to stand….absorb their beauty & Fragrance
A glorious capture…. Heavenly beauty… Loove it
October 21st, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Special
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact