Previous
Photo 5406
On the Dahlia Garden Path
This gives you an idea of the layout of each garden. This is one row of 10 in one garden of 5! And it's the end of the growing season too but the blossoms were still quite abundant. They wil stop blooming after the first frost.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
7
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
flowers
garden
pathway
blossoms
dahlias
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very pretty
October 21st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so sweet
October 21st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. The dahlias in our yard are still blooming. I love how they have little paths so you can walk among them.
October 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
Wow! Such a lovely variety!
October 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So delightful and colorful.
October 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful place to stand….absorb their beauty & Fragrance
A glorious capture…. Heavenly beauty… Loove it
October 21st, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Special
October 21st, 2025
