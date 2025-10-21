Delightful Dahlias

Taking a step back from all those close-ups of the Dahlia garden and giving you an overview of the day. The lady in the lower right is Shirlene Moser. She and her husband are fourth generation owners of this land. In the past it has been a general farm but now it is solely focused on Dahlias. Shirlene loves opening her abundant crop to camera clubs, garden clubs, school children, and the list goes on! There is a small fee- but Shirlene does not keep it. It goes to a local food pantry so they can reach more people in need. She is truly a giving person- at the end of your wanderings you are allowed to go back in and pick a few blossoms to take home. And the arrangement she's working on will be gracing a church altar the next day.