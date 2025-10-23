Previous
Dahlia Dreams by olivetreeann
Photo 5409

Dahlia Dreams

The cell phone is incapable of actually recording an ICM shot- the most you can get is a slight blur. I was lucky that this time the blur came out in all the right places!
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Jennifer Eurell ace
It's lovely. I find I can get an unintentional cm out of my phone much easier than an intentional one!
October 24th, 2025  
