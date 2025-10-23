Sign up
Previous
Photo 5409
Dahlia Dreams
The cell phone is incapable of actually recording an ICM shot- the most you can get is a slight blur. I was lucky that this time the blur came out in all the right places!
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10996
photos
198
followers
207
following
1481% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th October 2025 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
dahlia
,
icm
Jennifer Eurell
ace
It's lovely. I find I can get an unintentional cm out of my phone much easier than an intentional one!
October 24th, 2025
