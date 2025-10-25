Previous
Swoosh by olivetreeann
Photo 5411

Swoosh

Another sleepy bee that I took advantage of for this image at the Dahlia garden.

What a busy month it's been- and here I am catching up again. Comment on a few- no need to do them all!
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
Fabulous close-up of the hover fly and center of this flower
October 30th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Stripes and frills. Great combo :)
October 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome close-up and colors
October 30th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
Love this!
October 30th, 2025  
