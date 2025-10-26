Sign up
Previous
Photo 5412
Forgotten Dahlia
One of the Dahlias that fell on the path through the Dahlia garden. It looked so forlorn.
What a busy month it's been- and here I am catching up again. Comment on a few- no need to do them all!
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11002
photos
199
followers
208
following
1482% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th October 2025 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dahlia
katy
ace
It looks pretty in this simple monochromatic composition
October 30th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Great edit!
October 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous artwork
October 30th, 2025
