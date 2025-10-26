Previous
Forgotten Dahlia by olivetreeann
Photo 5412

Forgotten Dahlia

One of the Dahlias that fell on the path through the Dahlia garden. It looked so forlorn.

What a busy month it's been- and here I am catching up again. Comment on a few- no need to do them all!
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy
It looks pretty in this simple monochromatic composition
October 30th, 2025  
Islandgirl
Great edit!
October 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous artwork
October 30th, 2025  
