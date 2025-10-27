Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 5413
Orange You Going to Say I'm Pretty?
Had to use one more Dahlia shot since it went so well with the word of the day- orange.
Still catching up so don't feel obligated to comment on all the posts today.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
orange
,
blossom
,
dahlia
,
oct25words
katy
ace
Beautiful color and perfect perfection in the flower
October 31st, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful colour. dahlias are such beautiful flowers.
October 31st, 2025
