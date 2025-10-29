Sign up
Photo 5415
Paper Pasta
If I just posted this and didn't tell you it's the peel-off strip from self-seal envelopes we stuffed for a church mailing on this day, you'd think this was a shot of some real pasta, wouldn't you?
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11014
photos
199
followers
208
following
1484% complete
View this month »
