Photo 5415
All the Keys to Her Heart
Fiddling around with some old keys and a porcelain door knob.
Final batch of catch-up shots. Just in time for October's end.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
keys
