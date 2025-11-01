Previous
Next
Plates in the Cupboard by olivetreeann
Photo 5418

Plates in the Cupboard

Today's word of the month word was plates- and I almost forgot to take the shot! So, here's a quickie to answer the prompt.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1484% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact