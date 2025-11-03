Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5420
owo-8 Autumn Reflection
I noticed this reflection when getting in the car to head to work today. It's a good start for the "one week only" challenge.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11017
photos
199
followers
208
following
1484% complete
View this month »
5413
5414
5415
5416
5417
5418
5419
5420
Latest from all albums
5416
5326
5417
5418
5327
5419
5420
5328
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
3rd November 2025 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
leaves
,
owo-8
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Great reflection
November 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful minimalism
November 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat reflections
November 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Pretty reflections.
November 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
November 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close