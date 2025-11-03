Previous
owo-8 Autumn Reflection by olivetreeann
owo-8 Autumn Reflection

I noticed this reflection when getting in the car to head to work today. It's a good start for the "one week only" challenge.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Great reflection
November 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful minimalism
November 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat reflections
November 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Pretty reflections.
November 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
November 4th, 2025  
