Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5421
Owo-8 This Kiss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71BVeBY1Ob0&list=RD71BVeBY1Ob0&start_radio=1
There's always one that stands out.
One week only- a musical or song title.
Every day's a holiday- Candy Day!
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11019
photos
199
followers
208
following
1485% complete
View this month »
5414
5415
5416
5417
5418
5419
5420
5421
Latest from all albums
5417
5418
5327
5419
5420
5328
5421
5329
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
4th November 2025 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candy
,
kisses
,
edah25-11
,
owo-8
Diana
ace
I bet they taste as good as they look, lovely shot.
November 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
And the one that is standing out is the one blushing.
November 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close