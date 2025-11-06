Sign up
Photo 5423
owo-8 A Sinking Feeling
Today's prompt- negative space. Took this quick shot before I washed the breakfast dishes.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11023
photos
199
followers
208
following
5416
5417
5418
5419
5420
5421
5422
5423
Tags
negative space
,
owo-8
,
yup- the old kitchen sink comes in handy once again!
Kate A 🇦🇺
You sure get a lot of use out of that sink of yours
November 7th, 2025
Dorothy
I put mine in the dishwasher 🥹
November 7th, 2025
