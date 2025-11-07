owo-8 Automotive Landscape

What if Monet painted old cars instead of water lilies and cathedrals on his canvases? Would his paintings look something like this?



The photo club had a shoot out at a automotive junk yard today. This business is closing after decades of service to this area. The owner let us in to roam and photograph to our heart's content. Oh you know there will be plenty of rust shots coming this way soon!



Today's "one week only" prompt was landscape- and although most people would not select this as a landscape per se, I thought it actually looked quite pleasant when a oil painting effect was applied to it!