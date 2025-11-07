Previous
owo-8 Automotive Landscape by olivetreeann
Photo 5424

owo-8 Automotive Landscape

What if Monet painted old cars instead of water lilies and cathedrals on his canvases? Would his paintings look something like this?

The photo club had a shoot out at a automotive junk yard today. This business is closing after decades of service to this area. The owner let us in to roam and photograph to our heart's content. Oh you know there will be plenty of rust shots coming this way soon!

Today's "one week only" prompt was landscape- and although most people would not select this as a landscape per se, I thought it actually looked quite pleasant when a oil painting effect was applied to it!
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Omabluebird ace
Very clever subject matter.
November 8th, 2025  
katy ace
I actually like the processing for this one Ann.
November 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice results
November 8th, 2025  
JENorton ace
Nice filter effect!
November 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact