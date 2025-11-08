owo-8 Bokeh on the Water

Bokeh- the visual quality of the out-of-focus areas of a photographic image, especially as rendered by a particular lens. It is based on the Japanese word, "boke", meaning hazed or blurred out. I had never actually looked up the definition of this word and it caught my attention that it related more to the focus of an image rather than the spots of lights I usually associate with the word. But to be truthful, this image does not contain a focal point, so it's really more of an abstract than an image with bokeh- but by the time I realized this, I didn't feel like searching for or processing another picture! Lazy me!



This was taken a few weeks ago at Melissa's farm.