owo-8 Bokeh on the Water by olivetreeann
Photo 5425

owo-8 Bokeh on the Water

Bokeh- the visual quality of the out-of-focus areas of a photographic image, especially as rendered by a particular lens. It is based on the Japanese word, "boke", meaning hazed or blurred out. I had never actually looked up the definition of this word and it caught my attention that it related more to the focus of an image rather than the spots of lights I usually associate with the word. But to be truthful, this image does not contain a focal point, so it's really more of an abstract than an image with bokeh- but by the time I realized this, I didn't feel like searching for or processing another picture! Lazy me!

This was taken a few weeks ago at Melissa's farm.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Shutterbug ace
You get the most amazing colors. I love this abstract for its vibrancy.
November 9th, 2025  
