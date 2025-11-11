Veteran's Day Remembrance

November 11, 1918, also known as Armistice Day, was the day World War 1 came to an end. Since then this day became a shared holiday between the United States and commonwealth countries such as Canada (our neighbors to the north) and the UK (our allies across the pond). While Canada and the UK kept the original intent of Armistice Day, changing the title to Remembrance Day to honor those who have died in armed conflict, the US moved in a slightly different direction. In 1954 Armistice Day was renamed Veteran's Day to honor all those who served, or are serving, in the military. Two great holidays with their roots in WWI. My humble thanks to all who served/are serving in the armed forces both here and abroad.



The photos above are from the archives. The flags were taken in Liberty State Park (October 2024) and the poppies are from an amazing display of D-Day that we saw in Cape May in June of this year. These poppies and all the dioramas depicting the battle were all hand-knitted.