Previous
Photo 5430
Falling as Soft as a Feather
For today's November word- feather.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11037
photos
199
followers
208
following
1487% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
13th November 2025 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
feathers
,
wood
,
nov25words
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I love the way you paired the feathers and the autumn leaves and used a perfect background for contrast and beautiful texture.
November 14th, 2025
katy
ace
IT tells an autumn story and l like the composition!
November 14th, 2025
KWind
ace
Pretty colours and textures and patterns.
November 14th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
That’s beautiful!
November 14th, 2025
