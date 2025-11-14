Sign up
Previous
Photo 5431
Peek-a-boo Leaf
From my wander around Sibum's Auto Parts. I loved the colors and rust on this vehicle.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
6
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11039
photos
199
followers
208
following
1487% complete
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
7th November 2025 10:18am
Tags
leaf
,
rust
Barb
ace
Wonder textures/colors! Leaf is a bonus! ☺️
November 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great title and a wonderful find , fav
November 15th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh I really like the verdigris. What a good eye you have.
colour too.
November 15th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
⭐️👌
November 15th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love it too. The different shades of rust and corrosion and that one little leaf peeking through.
November 15th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Great shot. Well spotted.
November 15th, 2025
colour too.