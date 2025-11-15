Sign up
Previous
Photo 5432
I'm Tired
Another shot from the salvage yard.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11041
photos
199
followers
208
following
1488% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
7th November 2025 10:07am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tires
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good one, very creative
November 16th, 2025
Omabluebird
ace
So fun.
November 16th, 2025
