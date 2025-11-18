Previous
Nourishing Art by olivetreeann
Photo 5435

Nourishing Art

A quickly taken, boring image to match the word of the day- nourishing. Even an effect did not really salvage the picture- but dinner sure was good!

Life was a little overwhelming last week. Please do not feel obligated to comment on all the pictures uploaded today so that I could catch up!
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Pasta is my favourite food, great processing.
November 21st, 2025  
