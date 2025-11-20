Nature Takes Over

Taken at the junkyard- there were so many cars like this one where nature had found a way to claim it for its own. We heard a speaker at photo club this week who spoke on contrast in connection with the lighting of an image. She had a couple great examples to demonstrate her point on how the eye is naturally drawn to the brightest spot and then the darkest spot. She also demonstrated how to adjust the picture so that the eye is pulled in the direction you want the viewer to go. I put some of her instructions to work on this shot- toning down the bright spots so that the eye moves around the picture- especially to the subject (the vine)- and not to the brighter spots in the picture. I'm not 100% sold on this picture (it's not the strongest composition but cropping takes out some of the details), but I do like how the fine tuning worked out. For the word of the day- nature.



Life was a little overwhelming last week. Please do not feel obligated to comment on all the pictures uploaded today so that I could catch up!