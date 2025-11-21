Sign up
Photo 5438
Minimal Maine Fisherman
Dipped into the archives for this one so that I'm fully caught up with my posts. Lots of "negative space" in this composition- but not a negative experience!
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11053
photos
199
followers
208
following
1489% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
23rd September 2025 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
negative space
,
nov25words
Linda E
ace
Lovely effect
November 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful scene and effect.
November 22nd, 2025
Diane
ace
Beautiful!
November 22nd, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
November 22nd, 2025
