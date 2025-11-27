A Day of Thanksgiving

We had a lovely Thanksgiving. My sister and her family came and we also invited someone from church who didn't have family nearby. We read the proclamation by Abraham Lincoln that made Thanksgiving an official holiday and said grace. While we were enjoying the meal, we passed around this little cube- the Gratikube which has little prompts on it and then shared what came to mind. I got the prompt "friend" and talked about my dear friend Debbie B. and how thankful I am for having her in my life. Everyone got something different and it proved to be a great conversation starter. The Gratikube was designed by and is produced by the son of someone from our church. Here's the website if you want to learn more about it and check it out and some of the other cool things they do.