Previous
The Aftermath of the Feast by olivetreeann
Photo 5445

The Aftermath of the Feast

An artsy touch added to the dishes- they're clean now and I need to put them away. We had quite the feast yesterday! (And I forgot to take picture of it!)
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1491% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact