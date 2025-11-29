Previous
Autumn Leaves a Mark by olivetreeann
Autumn Leaves a Mark

I loved all the textural elements in this image and the balance created by the three different sections of slate and concrete.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Great textures
November 30th, 2025  
