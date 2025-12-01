Previous
Merry Christmas Everyone by olivetreeann
Photo 5448

Merry Christmas Everyone

I have a visitor from Australia in town and we met on 365! How fun is that!? Our first stop was Main Street Stroudsburg to check out "The Snowmen" and grab a bite to eat. This fellow is new- and he's just about double the height of the older snowmen. I added the snow- the real stuff came this morning cancelling our initial plans for the day. Tomorrow we're off to see the covered bridges, and I'm hoping there's a little snow around them for beautiful pictures- otherwise they're picturesque enough without it.

MCE (Merry Christmas Everyone) was sponsored by Gamut Art Gallery- the folks who began this endeavor of artfully placing snowmen all around Stroudsburg over a decade ago. For today's word- decorations.
