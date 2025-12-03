Covered

After experiencing a typical Northeastern Pennsylvania snowstorm on Tuesday, we were all happy to get out and about on a covered bridge tour in Allentown. Our second stop was the Manasses Guth Bridge and here you can see Suzanne inspecting the classic Burr Arch Truss system which acts like a suspension bridge in modern times. This was the second bridge at this spot (the first was destroyed by fire) and it's been here since 1882. It's looking pretty good for a 143 year old bridge, don't you think?!