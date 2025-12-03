Previous
Next
Covered by olivetreeann
Photo 5450

Covered

After experiencing a typical Northeastern Pennsylvania snowstorm on Tuesday, we were all happy to get out and about on a covered bridge tour in Allentown. Our second stop was the Manasses Guth Bridge and here you can see Suzanne inspecting the classic Burr Arch Truss system which acts like a suspension bridge in modern times. This was the second bridge at this spot (the first was destroyed by fire) and it's been here since 1882. It's looking pretty good for a 143 year old bridge, don't you think?!
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1493% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact