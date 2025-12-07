Previous
Harvest Time in Lancaster County by olivetreeann
Photo 5454

Harvest Time in Lancaster County

Went back into the recent archives for this shot since it was the first thing to come to mind when I saw today's word- harvest.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Ann H. LeFevre
Photo Details

Babs ace
Looks like slow work.
December 8th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh Ann thank you for inspiration, couldn’t think of a harvest in December.
December 8th, 2025  
Omabluebird ace
Did you notice the pumpkins in the field? Nice capture.
December 8th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
The tones and the subject make it look old.
December 8th, 2025  
Diane ace
Has a nice vintage feeling.
December 8th, 2025  
