Photo 5454
Harvest Time in Lancaster County
Went back into the recent archives for this shot since it was the first thing to come to mind when I saw today's word- harvest.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
horses
,
farming
,
amish
,
plow
,
dec25words
Babs
ace
Looks like slow work.
December 8th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh Ann thank you for inspiration, couldn’t think of a harvest in December.
December 8th, 2025
Omabluebird
ace
Did you notice the pumpkins in the field? Nice capture.
December 8th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
The tones and the subject make it look old.
December 8th, 2025
Diane
ace
Has a nice vintage feeling.
December 8th, 2025
