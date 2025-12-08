Previous
Music to My Ears by olivetreeann
Photo 5455

Music to My Ears

Preparations for a senior group I lead this Thursday. The busy but joyful Christmas season is upon us!
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1494% complete

Diana ace
Such a perfect title for your great image Ann, music to mine too! I wish I could join :-)
December 10th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Oh this would be so much fun!
December 10th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
And the songs
December 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful… I’m sure you’ll have lots of joy on thursdays gathering…
December 10th, 2025  
katy ace
I love how you composed this image
December 10th, 2025  
