Photo 5455
Music to My Ears
Preparations for a senior group I lead this Thursday. The busy but joyful Christmas season is upon us!
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diana
ace
Such a perfect title for your great image Ann, music to mine too! I wish I could join :-)
December 10th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh this would be so much fun!
December 10th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
And the songs
December 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful… I’m sure you’ll have lots of joy on thursdays gathering…
December 10th, 2025
katy
ace
I love how you composed this image
December 10th, 2025
