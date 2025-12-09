Previous
O Christmas Tree... Cake by olivetreeann
Photo 5456

O Christmas Tree... Cake

Looks like you can have your Christmas tree and eat it too this year.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Islandgirl ace
Oh my those Christmas trees look yummy!
December 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
How amazing, I bet it even tastes good!
December 10th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
They are good
December 10th, 2025  
katy ace
Lol! Cute photo. Did you actually try one like your tag suggests?
December 10th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Cute pic :-)
December 10th, 2025  
