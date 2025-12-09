Sign up
Previous
Photo 5456
O Christmas Tree... Cake
Looks like you can have your Christmas tree and eat it too this year.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11089
photos
202
followers
210
following
1494% complete
5449
5450
5451
5452
5453
5454
5455
5456
5361
5453
5362
5454
5455
5363
5456
5364
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
9th December 2025 6:07pm
Tags
cake
,
cookies
,
sugar high
,
sweet treats
,
dec25words
,
too much sugar for my taste!
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my those Christmas trees look yummy!
December 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
How amazing, I bet it even tastes good!
December 10th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
They are good
December 10th, 2025
katy
ace
Lol! Cute photo. Did you actually try one like your tag suggests?
December 10th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Cute pic :-)
December 10th, 2025
