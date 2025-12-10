Sign up
Photo 5457
Solarized and Winterized Candles
I saw these on the shelf at the craft store where I was shopping today. I didn't find everything I needed but I did pull off a shot for the word of the day and added some annfoolery for good measure.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11091
photos
202
followers
210
following
1495% complete
5450
5451
5452
5453
5454
5455
5456
5457
5362
5454
5455
5363
5456
5364
5457
5365
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
10th December 2025 11:18am
Tags
candles
,
solarization
,
dec25words
,
used an effect called infrared winter
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Great colours. I thought they were mugs
December 11th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Colourful
December 11th, 2025
Omabluebird
ace
Nice selection of candles
December 11th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
They are beautifully colored. I love the vibrant colors.
December 11th, 2025
