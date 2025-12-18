Previous
Ready for Delivery

Anil (the church sexton) and I delivered 59 gifts to two local agencies that help families in need, and 22 children registered with Angel Tree (Prison Fellowship), a charity that delivers gifts to children whose relative is incarcerated and cannot give their child a Christmas gift. We drove all over Monroe County (and even had one stop in New Jersey!) from 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM- a long day! But it truly is a blessing to be able to bring happiness to these children whose ages ranged from 1 year to 17. This shot was taken after we made the first stop- I forgot to take a picture there- there was not an empty spot in the church van!

I'm in the process of a massive upload so don't feel obligated to comment on all the pictures- most of them are a documentary of what's been keeping me so busy!
