Ball-bles by olivetreeann
Photo 5469

Ball-bles

Filling in blanks- no need to comment!

Having some processing fun with the word of the day- baubles- images of costume jewelry on a photo ball.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
A beautiful photo ball.
December 27th, 2025  
Beautiful! How did you create this?
December 27th, 2025  
