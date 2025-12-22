Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5469
Ball-bles
Filling in blanks- no need to comment!
Having some processing fun with the word of the day- baubles- images of costume jewelry on a photo ball.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11123
photos
202
followers
210
following
1499% complete
View this month »
5466
5467
5468
5469
5470
5471
5472
5473
Latest from all albums
5378
5470
5379
5471
5380
5472
5381
5473
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec25words
Diana
ace
A beautiful photo ball.
December 27th, 2025
Jane T
ace
Beautiful! How did you create this?
December 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close