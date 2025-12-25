Oh Holy Night

Merry Christmas to all my friends on 365!





I have been off sight for about a week due to an incredible amount of work- I delivered 59 packages to area children that wouldn't have Christmas otherwise, collected and distributed holiday 22 gift cards for all our college, young adult who go to work, rather than college, and packaged up and organized the delivery of 28 Christmas gifts to our home-bound members, helped with other holiday needs around the church- event posters, bulletin announcements, and more! I come home exhausted, but have to cook dinner, make sure the laundry's done and so on and so on! I'm not complaining about this nor asking for tea and sympathy- rather just letting you know when the day is done, so am I! LOL But today, Christmas day, is the beginning of a less stressful time at work and less stress on me! I'll slowly be catching up with my posts and comments- so my thanks in advance for your patience!



Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!